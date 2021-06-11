Hattiesburg doctor honored by Pine Burr Area Council Boy Scouts

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Burr Area Council of the Boy Scouts of American continues to honor those who go above and beyond.

On Thursday night, they honored Dr. Douglas Wesley Rouse, of Hattiesburg, who is the co-founder of Southern Bone and Joint in Hattiesburg.

The organization awarded Rouse with the Pine Belt Distinguished Citizens Award for his dedication and hard work to the community.

Rouse shared the joy of winning such an award.

“It was an honor that I was not expecting at all, but hopefully, it helped raise some money for the Boy Scouts and some of the endeavors that they are involved with or helping so many of our young people today,” Rouse said.

Rouse is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and received his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He completed a sports medicine and arthroscopy fellowship in Toronto, Canada with Dr. Robert Jackson, who was the first to perform arthroscopic surgery in North America.

Many speakers attended the event, one of them being Oak Grove High School alum Noah Harris, who was an Eagle Scout and is now the Student Body President of Harvard University.

For the ceremony, over $175,000 was raised for the organization.

