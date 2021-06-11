Councilman-elect Dave Ware shares plans for Ward 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Ward 4 residents in Hattiesburg cast their ballots and elected Dave Ware to represent them on the city council.

Ware defeated incumbent Mary Dryden with 59% of the vote.

Ware said he’s already met with city directors about budgeting and developers about ongoing projects in Hattiesburg.

“I think it’s important to immediately get to work today, and while I’m not the council person yet, just know that I’m already working to make sure we’re going to achieve our goals and become that premiere city of the gulf south,” Ware said.

Ware has been a resident of the ward for more than 20 years since he first came to Hattiesburg to attend the University of Southern Mississippi. He has specific goals for Ward 4.

“First steps, I think we need to get to work on quality of life issues,” Ware said. “And some of those are addressing distracted and speeding driving through our neighborhoods. You know, we shouldn’t have to worry about safety for our families and kids who want to get up on a Saturday morning and go for a jog or a walk or a bicycle in their neighborhood streets. So first of all, we’re going to address that. Secondly, we’re going to get our neighborhood associations up and running again. An active and engaged neighborhood association helps us to address those needs. Many voices are certainly louder than just one, so I’m going to work strong and hard to get those up and running again.”

Ware held the Ward 4 council seat from 2003-2013. He said he’s happy to be back serving his community.

His other goals include providing benefits to developers in the downtown area for projects that he hopes will enrich the city. Ware also shared he wants to be part of budget planning and creating a balanced plan that benefits all five wards across Hattiesburg.

“I want to make sure that I’m your advocate,” Ware said. “If you have an issues, if it’s not being addressed, pick up the phone give me a call. Shoot me an email, and I’ll be there with you, come visit with you so we can find a solution to whatever it is you’re having an issue with.”

Ware will take office on July 1. He said citizens can find his contact information on his website and reach out with any concerns.

