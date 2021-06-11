Collins to replace public works director after he wins seat on Board of Aldermen

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The search is underway in Collins for a new director of public works, because the current director will soon take a seat on the Board of Aldermen.

Longtime head of public works, Bob Shoemake, was elected alderman-at-large in Tuesday’s general election.

He’ll be taking the place of current alderman-at-large Bobby Mooney, who’s retiring.

Shoemake, who’s been director of public works for about 30 years, is looking forward to his new role on the Board.

“I’m gonna listen to the people and what they want,” said Shoemake. “We’ve got a really good program where we pave our streets, we’ll continue to do those. We’ve got infrastructure, we’re changing out some new water mains through a CDBG grant right now, so we’ll continue to do those but, I’ve worked with all that so, I look forward to using my experience on that.”

“I’ve done everything in public works, certified in a lot, but it’s not about me, it’s about serving the people and that’s what I continue to do and hope to do for the people for the next four years,” Shoemake said.

Collins mayor Hope Magee Jones says city officials are in the process of selecting a new public works director and will have that person in place by the time Shoemake takes office.

She says there will be no lapse in service for residents.

