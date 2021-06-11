Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Collins to replace public works director after he wins seat on Board of Aldermen

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The search is underway in Collins for a new director of public works, because the current director will soon take a seat on the Board of Aldermen.

Longtime head of public works, Bob Shoemake, was elected alderman-at-large in Tuesday’s general election.

He’ll be taking the place of current alderman-at-large Bobby Mooney, who’s retiring.

Shoemake, who’s been director of public works for about 30 years, is looking forward to his new role on the Board.

“I’m gonna listen to the people and what they want,” said Shoemake. “We’ve got a really good program where we pave our streets, we’ll continue to do those. We’ve got infrastructure, we’re changing out some new water mains through a CDBG grant right now, so we’ll continue to do those but, I’ve worked with all that so, I look forward to using my experience on that.”

“I’ve done everything in public works, certified in a lot, but it’s not about me, it’s about serving the people and that’s what I continue to do and hope to do for the people for the next four years,” Shoemake said.

Collins mayor Hope Magee Jones says city officials are in the process of selecting a new public works director and will have that person in place by the time Shoemake takes office.

She says there will be no lapse in service for residents.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
Delma Ruth High pleaded guilty to theft of government funds on June 3 in Hattiesburg.
Petal woman pleads guilty to theft of COVID unemployment benefits

Latest News

Brennon Chancellor took over as head of Covington County Emergency Management in mid-May.
New Covington Co. EMA director to increase volunteer opportunities for residents
Camp hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Petal Family YMCA offers summer camp for kids
Students and teachers in the East Jasper School District can expect to see things slowly return...
East Jasper School District to return to full-time in-person classes in fall
Location for dropping off donations.
Hattiesburg business owners organize school supply drive