Young Pine Belt musicians to perform live in Teen Music Showcase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Music Inc. and T Bones Records and Cafe are teaming up to host an event which supports young musicians.

On Friday from 4-6 p.m., they’ll host a “Teen Music Showcase” at T Bones.

It’s part of FestivalSouth and it will give musicians, ages 13-19, a chance to perform live.

There’s no charge to participate. Teens can perform solo or in groups.

It’s a free event for the public.

“We are always encouraging our young people to come out and perform, get used to being in front of a crowd, so we would love to come have people to sign up,” said Carl Johnston, manager of Mississippi Music in Hattiesburg.

“(We’ll take) as many as we can fit in that two-hour span, if we go over, we’ll still let you come in and perform, so play your guitar, play your harmonica, you can sing, whatever you want to do on a musical instrument, we’re ready for you.”

FestivalSouth is a multi-week arts festival that runs through June 26.

To learn more about taking part in the event, go online to www.festivalsouth.org.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.