Warm again with some afternoon showers in Pine Belt

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be and warm with partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers. Highs will top out into the low 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

We’ll dry out and crank up the heat for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be sunny as highs top out into the low 90s. Heat indices will make it feel like the low 100s with the high humidity. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of us will stay dry.

A few showers will be possible for Sunday and Monday with highs remaining into the low 90s.

Next week will hot with highs in the low 90s with heat indices making it feel more like the low 100s.

