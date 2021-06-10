Win Stuff
Two new mayors elected in Perry County

Voters in New Augusta and Beaumont chose new leaders for their respective towns on Tuesday.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The people of Perry County have spoken and they have elected two new mayors to the towns of New Augusta and Beaumont.

In New Augusta, Steve Spicer, a member of the board for the previous 12 years, was voted in as mayor with 64% of the vote.

“I think it is an honor and a privilege that people thought enough of me to vote me as mayor,” Spice said. “I want to thank everyone who supported me and hopefully, at the end of the four years, they’ll be glad they did and the ones who didn’t support me will wish they had.”

Beaumont featured a tight race between independent candidates Scotty Dailey and Leon Small, but Dailey was ultimately declared the unofficial winner with 53% of the vote.

“I am not perfect, I am far from it, but I serve a perfect God,” Dailey said. “My obligation is to just do what’s right to do by the law and what’s right by the citizens of Beaumont, Mississippi.”

Both mayor-elects mentioned wanting to meet with the citizens of their towns before putting a clear agenda in place.

The two elects will take office July 1.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

