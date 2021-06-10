Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry

By Tim Doherty
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry.

This spring, Berry picked up his 400th career win at the helm of the Golden Eagles, joining Corky Palmer and Hill Denson in the 400-win club. The Golden Eagles posted at least 40 wins in a full season for the fifth consecutive time (2016-19, 2021).

Berry left then-Meridian Junior College after the 2000 season to join Palmer’s USM staff, then was elevated to head coach for the 2010 season after Palmer retired.

In 12 seasons, the Golden Eagles have won four Conference USA regular-season championships and four C-USA tournament crowns. Berry has taken USM to seven NCAA regionals, including the past four postseasons.

Berry talks about USM’s 2021 season, the Golden Eagles’ recent run to the final day of the Oxford Regional and a glimpse into the 2022 season.

