Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse dazzled those who were able to see it

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people in the Northern Hemisphere got to see one of nature’s greatest shows Thursday morning - a partial “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

In a “Ring of Fire,” the moon’s distance from Earth keeps it from blocking out the sun’s light entirely, so when it passes in front of it, the star’s rays are brightly visible around the moon’s edges.

Only people in Greenland and parts of Russia and Canada got the full effect.

The eclipse was visible on a smaller scale, where a fingernail-shaped shadow partially covers the sun, from countries like the United Kingdom and Ireland.

There will be a total eclipse of the sun Dec. 4, but it won’t be visible from North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee
Johnny Magee wins 3rd term as Laurel mayor
Delma Ruth High pleaded guilty to theft of government funds on June 3 in Hattiesburg.
Petal woman pleads guilty to theft of COVID unemployment benefits
One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Latest News

A family saw Tilly on their farm trying to herd the sheep.
Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep
The May rise in consumer prices that the Labor Department reported Thursday reflected a range...
Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic
The Anti-defamation League said there's been a surge in antisemitism across the U.S.
Antisemitic attacks on rise
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join