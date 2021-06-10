Petal High School has a new principal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School, meet your new principal, Zach Bost.

Bost said he is no stranger to the Pine Belt, getting his start in Wayne County.

“I got into administration there and our high school moved from a D to a B,” Bost said. “After that year, George County High School called and said, ‘We would like to offer you the position of assistant principal.’ We quickly moved from a D and an A.”

Bost said he moved on as principal at one of the elementary schools in George County. He helped the school rise from a C to an A. He said this led to speaking around the state and the country sharing the tools of success with other districts. Now, he said he is in Petal for the opportunity of a lifetime.

“With Dr. Dillon, an amazing superintendent, Mr. Rob Knight, who has really coached me through this process as one of our assistant superintendents,” Bost said. “They have really set me up for success, and I can only hope the best for the students here. I hope we serve the parents and the community just the way they want us to, and I think everything is right just for success to keep growing.”

Bost said growth only happens through strong relationships with teachers, parents, students and guidance from those who did the job before him like former Petal High Principal Steve Simmons, who severed the Petal School District for 25 years.

“Our goal is nothing short of being the best school in the state. I think our community demands that of their high school. I think they demand excellence and that’s just what they are going to get from us,” Bost said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.