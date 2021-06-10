Petal Family YMCA offers summer camp for kids

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Family YMCA has a long tradition of hosting community-based programs geared towards families and focuses on five core values: responsibility, respect, caring, honesty and faith.

The YMCA is now accepting applications for its summer camp program for kids, which includes activities to help build social skills, create new friendships and gain valuable experiences.

It’s an opportunity for them to stay involved, learn and have fun in a safe environment instead of staying home during the summer months.

Camp hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., which includes breakfast, lunch and an afternoon “super-snack.”

Kids can expect to participate in games, sports and a variety of other activities and go on field trips to the Splash Pad at Paul B Johnson State Park, the Hattiesburg Zoo and to the movies.

Alayne Purser, child care director at the Petal Family YMCA, said there’s no better time than now to get the kids enrolled into the program.

“Our main goal is to invest in our community and invest in our young community and get these kids active,” she said. “To break them away from what they’ve been doing this past year, especially since we’ve been experiencing COVID.

“Here at the Y, we make things fun, active and we’re going to be all professional role models and be that example and a safe place for these kids.”

You can register your child into the program online or visit the Petal Family YMCA located at 547 Hillcrest Loop.

