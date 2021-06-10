Newly elected Heidelberg alderwomen speak

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg had an eventful election night, electing new leadership across the board.

The incumbent mayor lost his seat, as did incumbent members of the Board of Aldermen in Ward 5 and Ward 2.

We were able to catch-up with a couple of the newly elected board members.

Alderwoman-elect for Ward 5, Delicia Henderson, defeated Bobbie Whitfield in a close race. Henderson says she has some big plans for the future.

One of the first things on her list is to re-enact a youth summer program that allows kids to clean up the community and interact with other citizens.

“We have such a drainage problem. That’s one thing if we could get our summer programs back in swing, that is going to be one of my biggest pushes, get the youth involved with making the city look like it should look,” Henderson said.

Henderson also says she’s thankful to everyone who voted for her and she looks forward to working with the rest of the board.

Heidelberg’s Ward 1 will also have a new alderwoman with Verlina Forthner defeating Walter Jones.

“Now the hard work begins,” Forthner said. “So we have to start we rebuilding our town, and I know we can. once again, communication is key. So please stay in touch and lets us know your needs so we can work on them.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.