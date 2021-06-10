Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There may soon be a second COVID-19 vaccine option for adolescents.

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children 12-17.

Last month, the company reported the results of a trial for the age group.

It showed none of the 3,700 kids who received the vaccine contracted the virus, starting 14 days after their second dose.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the same age group last month.

Moderna’s vaccine is like Pfizer’s. Both use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to build immunity to the virus. Their efficacy rates are nearly identical.

Many experts consider vaccinating younger people as soon as possible important to fighting coronavirus as schools prepare for in-person learning in the fall.

Moderna has also asked regulators in Canada and Europe to approve its vaccine for the 12-17 age bracket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
Delma Ruth High pleaded guilty to theft of government funds on June 3 in Hattiesburg.
Petal woman pleads guilty to theft of COVID unemployment benefits
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee
Johnny Magee wins 3rd term as Laurel mayor
One arrested, one-at-large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Latest News

A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Heavy law enforcement presence at Fla. Publix
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a visit to a small French town on...
French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US officials extend expiration dates on J&J vaccine doses
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S....
Biden, Johnson strike convivial tone in 1st meeting
Video from inside a MTA bus shows the chaotic scene when a driver appears to lose control and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus driver loses control, crashes into building in NY