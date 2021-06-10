Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a...
Firefighters rescued the 38-year-old man found stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan near a winery in Santa Rosa, California. He required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery(Source: Sonoma Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.

“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”

The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.

Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday.
Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Petal High School meet your new principal, Dr. Zach Bost.
Petal High School has a new principal
Carrie Underwood performs "I Wanna Remember" with NEEDTOBREATHE at the CMT Music Awards on...
Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expiring relatively soon.
J&J working to extend shelf life of COVID-19 vaccine as millions approach expiration