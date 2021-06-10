Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man accused of killing Deputy James Blair pleads not guilty

(Kerri Reynolds)
By Therese Apel
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of killing a Simpson County deputy a year ago pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges in court in Bay Springs on Thursday.

Joaquin Blackwell, 22, is accused of overpowering Deputy James Blair and killing him with his service weapon on June 12, 2020.

Blair had been transporting Blackwell from a mental evaluation when the incident occurred.

Blackwell then led police on an overnight manhunt before being arrested. He ultimately was found hiding not far from where he escaped.

Pending a mental evaluation, Blackwell faces trial on September 28, 2021. He will be held until then without bond.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with one county of home...
Three Hattiesburg juveniles charged with home invasion, armed robbery
Melendez was sentenced to 34 years in prison on one count of second-degree murder and 20 years...
Man sentenced to 54 years in prison for 2019 Jones Co. shooting
Zoey Johnson, 15, was last seen Thursday night when she walked away from her home off of Hunt...
Missing Marion Co. juvenile found safe

Latest News

Laurel police responded to an assault in progress on Westerly Drive in the gated Windemere...
Police: Nude man stabbed, Tased after allegedly beating elderly couple in Laurel’s Windermere subdivison
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent two to the hospital.
Investigation continues into Thursday shooting in Hattiesburg that sent 2 to the hospital
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that nearly 927,500 Mississippians...
MSDH: More than 230 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 236 new cases reported Fri.
MDOC officer arrested for bringing contraband into jail