Jones College to host community blood drive

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College will be hosting a blood drive next week and is encouraging the community to come out and donate.

The drive will be held by Vitalant on Tuesday, Jun 15, in the Jones College Student Union, behind the A.B. Howard Gymnasium.

Donors who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks on the Jones College campus, but masks are required of staff.

You can schedule an appointment to donate here.

