Hattiesburg business owners organize school supply drive

By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Hub City business owners are collecting supplies to help kids when they return to school in the fall.

Lakeisha Kindred, owner of Exquisitez Extensionz, and Perry Hill, the owner of Doc’s on Dabbs, are organizing the back to school drive.

Their goal is to give away 2,000 book bags filled with school supplies. If you would like to donate, you can drop supplies off at 926 Dabbs Street in Hattiesburg or you can send a monetary donation to $Lakeishakindred on Cashapp.

“They can donate bookbags, paper, pens, pencils, rulers, anything the kids need for school or send a few dollars, anything helps,” Kindred said.

She says you can give donations up until the day of the event, Saturday, July 31.

