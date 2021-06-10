East Jasper School District to return to full-time in-person classes in fall

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - After spending much of a school year learning through a computer screen, the students and teachers in the East Jasper School District can expect to see things slowly return to normal in the fall.

Tamara Palmer, a seventh grader at Heidelberg Junior High, says she is excited to go back in-person learning.

“That makes me happy because, you know, it seems like it will be better and make everybody less mad,” Tamara said.

Tamara says she struggled at times with online learning.

“It was pretty difficult because of the Zoom and Google classroom, it kind of cut me off of my focus and it was pretty nerve-racking,” Tamara said.

Although they’ll be returning to the classroom setting, Superintendent Nadene Arrington says the district will continue to strictly enforce COVID-19 safety regulations.

“Routine scheduled cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, facial coverings or masks will still be required in all buildings and on all buses,” Arrington said.

She says these measures are to protect all of the students and employees.

“You know, COVID is not gone, and we know that COVID-19 has devastated our communities of color more disproportionately than any other groups in this country,” Arrington said.

Arrington also says that virtual learning will remain an option for seniors and families with special circumstances.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.