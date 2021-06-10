Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

East Jasper School District to return to full-time in-person classes in fall

By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - After spending much of a school year learning through a computer screen, the students and teachers in the East Jasper School District can expect to see things slowly return to normal in the fall.

Tamara Palmer, a seventh grader at Heidelberg Junior High, says she is excited to go back in-person learning.

“That makes me happy because, you know, it seems like it will be better and make everybody less mad,” Tamara said.

Tamara says she struggled at times with online learning.

“It was pretty difficult because of the Zoom and Google classroom, it kind of cut me off of my focus and it was pretty nerve-racking,” Tamara said.

Although they’ll be returning to the classroom setting, Superintendent Nadene Arrington says the district will continue to strictly enforce COVID-19 safety regulations.

“Routine scheduled cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, facial coverings or masks will still be required in all buildings and on all buses,” Arrington said.

She says these measures are to protect all of the students and employees.

“You know, COVID is not gone, and we know that COVID-19 has devastated our communities of color more disproportionately than any other groups in this country,” Arrington said.

Arrington also says that virtual learning will remain an option for seniors and families with special circumstances.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Delma Ruth High pleaded guilty to theft of government funds on June 3 in Hattiesburg.
Petal woman pleads guilty to theft of COVID unemployment benefits
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee
Johnny Magee wins 3rd term as Laurel mayor