Capers, Jordan win Laurel City Council races

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Out of seven wards in Laurel, only two had more than one candidate on the ballot for city council seats Tuesday.

Pastor Jason Capers retained his seat and enters his second term as Laurel Ward 1 city councilman. He received 64% of the vote with 302 total votes.

“I am so looking forward to continuing the things we are doing,” Capers said.

Going into his next term, Capers said he hopes to improve parts of ward 1 he wasn’t able to during his first term.

“We didn’t get any paving in one area of the ward, and I hope to be able to push and make the case that we need the paving in a certain area there,” Capers said.

He added that his constituents are part of his top priorities.

“Doing everything that I can to make sure that the city serves the citizens of Ward 1 and that I serve them,” Capers said.

In Ward 7, newcomer Shirley Jordan won the council seat, bringing in 43% of the vote. Jordan beat incumbent Councilman Anthony Page during the Democratic primaries to earn her place on the ballot.

After finding out she won Tuesday, Jordan said she immediately began thinking about the goals she wants to accomplish.

“My mind started racing about all of the things that I would like to see done in my community,” Jordan said. “As far as the infrastructure, dealing with the streets and demolition of the houses that need torn down. Just beautifying the community, putting out sidewalks, making the community more safe and secure and having more communication with the residents in the community.”

She added there are two age demographics she’s focused on.

“My main focus is senior citizen safety and our youth movement, you know, getting them ready for the world,” Jordan said.

