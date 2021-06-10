Mother accused of helping her two sons in suspected triple murder evade capture released on bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to officials the woman who helped her two sons get out of state after they allegedly took part in the murders of three people at an apartment complex on Memorial Day, is now out on bond.

Latoya Coleman, 36, of Baton Rouge, has been released on a $160,000 bond.

Coleman must wear an ankle monitor, random drug screens, and no travel out of state without approval from the court.

Detectives say two young men walked into the gated pool area at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive just before 8 p.m. on May 31 and opened fire.

Two victims, Dwayne Dunn, age 16, and Reginald Thomas, age 20, died at the scene.

Ja’Tyri Brown, a one-year-old, was also shot and later died at a hospital.

According to arrest records, Coleman is the mother of the two alleged shooters and is accused of helping her two sons escape to Humble, Texas in the days after the incident. Police said in the arrest report they obtained a handwritten receipt from a hotel in Texas for Coleman. The hotel also provided the U.S. Marshal’s Office with surveillance footage of Coleman and her two sons at the hotel, according to arrest records.

Investigators said Tuesdays one of the suspected shooters is a juvenile and the other is an adult, but investigators redacted their identities from the arrest report.

Another suspect, Christopher Stovall, 23, was booked on three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The other people accused in the case either had prior knowledge of the planned shooters or assisted the killers after the shooting, police said.

