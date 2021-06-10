Bay Springs mayor-elect speaks after Tuesday win over incumbent

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday night, the town of Bay Springs decided it was time to end a 32-year era.

Mayor J.E. Smith lost his seat to political newcomer Donald Brown.

“He’s been a good mayor in the past, but the last 10 years, it has just been very stale and at a standstill and I’m ready to see it move forward,” Brown said.

But before he begins moving Bay Springs forward, Brown says he still has a lot of city business to learn about.

“I’ve got a long road ahead of me to makes changes, and I want to reach out to certain businesses that the community can support,” Brown said.

Brown also says he is thankful to all of the people who voted for him and helped him on his road to his victory over the incumbent.

“It’s amazing,” Brown said. “It’s overwhelming with the amount of calls and texts and everything, with everybody congratulating me on the win.”

Even if you did not vote for him, he wants all of the citizens of Bay Springs to feel comfortable reaching out to him about anything.

“I am here for each and every one of them,” Brown said. “I want to be a more available mayor, a mayor that has more of a presence. Our past mayor was not available as much as I feel like he should have been.”

Brown will be sworn into office into office on July 1.

