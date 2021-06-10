Win Stuff
194 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Miss. Thursday

According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide...
According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 924,000 people being fully vaccinated.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 318,800.

MSDH reported 194 COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the state total to 318,879 cases and 7,348 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,074 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,665 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,806 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,218 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,448 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,316 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,643 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 309,178 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 924,000 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

  • Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
  • First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
  • Adults aged 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
  • Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

