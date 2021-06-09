Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

One arrested, one at large after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Holmes County authorities arrested a man in connection to the murder of an Ocean Springs man.

Investigators say Darius Erving is now in custody in connection to the murder of Kyle Craig.

Investigators say another suspect, named Montavious Landfair remains at large.

June 2nd, Holmes County deputies say Craig went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler.

He was later found shot and killed near a truck stop.

His truck and trailer also discovered in the county.

Officials urge anyone with information about where Montavious Landfair might be to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday.
Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Pastor Jason Capers retained his seat as Ward 1 councilman as Shirley Jordan won the seat in...
Capers, Jordan win Laurel City Council races
Voters in New Augusta and Beaumont chose new leaders for their respective towns on Tuesday.
Two new mayors elected in Perry County
Mayor-elect of Bay Springs speaks about his plans for the future of the town.
Bay Springs mayor-elect speaks after Tuesday win over incumbent
Mississippi Music, Inc. and T Bones Records and Cafe are teaming up to host an event which...
Young Pine Belt musicians to perform live in Teen Music Showcase
Mississippi Music is hosting a Teen Music Showcase at T Bones Records and Cafe Friday, from 4-6...
Young Pine Belt musicians to perform live in Teen Music Showcase