MDES to host drive-thru job fair in Hub City

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt citizens who are searching for employment have a chance to meet with employers in an upcoming free job fair.

The Pine Belt Area Drive-Thru Job Fair, hosted by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, will be held Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Forrest County Multipurpose Building parking lot in Hattiesburg.

Attendees are highly encouraged to pre-register online and to print their registration confirmation to have for the check-in station on the day of the fair.

On-site interviews will be given, so the MDES is advising attendees to dress professionally and bring many resumes since copiers and scanners will not be available.

Facemasks will be required while interacting with businesses or the event staff.

Attendees will not be allowed to leave their vehicles.

Click here to pre-register for the job fair.

Click here to see a list of businesses that are participating in the job fair.

