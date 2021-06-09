Man charged in theft of golf cart from Northeast Jones High School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted in the theft of a golf cart from Northeast Jones High School.

Dustin Spradley, 24, was charged with commercial burglary.

The golf cart was recovered after being located hidden in the woods off of Buckley Road, according to JCSD Investigator Jardian McDonald.

The Northeast Jones High School lettering had been spray painted with black paint.

The sheriff’s department said security video shared with local media outlets helped solve the case.

