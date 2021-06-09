Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Trump family online to commit fraud

One of the people impersonated online was Barron Trump, right, shown here with former President...
One of the people impersonated online was Barron Trump, right, shown here with former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, his parents.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pennsylvania man is accused of impersonating family members of former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors said he used social media to raise thousands of dollars for a fake political organization, which he then pocketed.

Joshua Hall, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Hall allegedly pretended to be Barron Trump, the former president’s 15-year-old son, as well as Trump’s sister Elizabeth Trump Grau on social media.

The former president even responded with thanks on Twitter to a post from Hall’s fake profile of his sister.

Hall told the New York Times he was “just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have fun.”

But now he faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted of wire fraud and identity theft charges

It’s unclear how Hall is pleading or if he has an attorney.

Representatives for Trump have not commented.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg
The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday.
Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel
The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified

Latest News

The Fastly home page is seen on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Fastly blames global internet outage on software bug
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Minnesota justices to decide if charge fits Minneapolis police killing
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
On 1st overseas trip, Biden to assure allies and meet Putin
Also on the agenda is helping the education of women in developing nations as well as global...
G7 summit to address COVID-19 pandemic, economic impact