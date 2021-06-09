Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers wins re-election

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Election Committee of Lumberton announced the results in Tuesday’s municipal election earlier Wednesday.

Voters there decided to give Mayor Quincy Rogers another four-year term in leading the city.

Rogers said he’s looking forward to implementing several city-wide infrastructure projects that are in the works. Meanwhile, providing city employees with quality health insurance and attracting new businesses are also at the top of his agenda.

During his past term as mayor, the water department made several upgrades to their systems and the police department purchased new police cars for its officers to replace their aging fleet of cars.

Rogers said he’s appreciative to the voters for allowing him to represent them for another term.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Lord and also thank our voters for the confidence of another four years,” Rogers said. “We’re going to work hard, we’re going to hit the ground running starting today.

“I know the new board has not been sworn in yet, but I’ll be reaching out to those candidates who won and see what their thoughts are, so when we come together for the first July meeting, we’re going to hit the ground running.”

In a tight race for the Ward 3 seat, Myrtis Holder defeated Johnathon Griffith by a mere two votes, 27-25.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.