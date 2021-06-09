Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers wins re-election

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Election Committee of Lumberton announced the results in Tuesday’s municipal election earlier Wednesday.

Voters there decided to give Mayor Quincy Rogers another four-year term in leading the city.

Rogers said he’s looking forward to implementing several city-wide infrastructure projects that are in the works. Meanwhile, providing city employees with quality health insurance and attracting new businesses are also at the top of his agenda.

During his past term as mayor, the water department made several upgrades to their systems and the police department purchased new police cars for its officers to replace their aging fleet of cars.

Rogers said he’s appreciative to the voters for allowing him to represent them for another term.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Lord and also thank our voters for the confidence of another four years,” Rogers said. “We’re going to work hard, we’re going to hit the ground running starting today.

“I know the new board has not been sworn in yet, but I’ll be reaching out to those candidates who won and see what their thoughts are, so when we come together for the first July meeting, we’re going to hit the ground running.”

In a tight race for the Ward 3 seat, Myrtis Holder defeated Johnathon Griffith by a mere two votes, 27-25.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday.
Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg

Latest News

The Election Committee of Lumberton announced the results in Tuesday’s municipal election...
Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers wins re-election
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Toby Barker clinched a second term as Hattiesburg’s mayor on Tuesday with an overwhelming win...
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
In Purvis, incumbent Mayor Roger Herrin will keep his title after defeating Jeremy Reid on...
Herrin wins eighth term as Purvis mayor