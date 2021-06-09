Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Lofton elected new mayor of Sumrall

Joel Lofton defeated the incumbent on Tuesday.
Joel Lofton defeated the incumbent on Tuesday.(wdam)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new mayor will soon be taking over in Sumrall.

Incumbent Mayor Heath Sumrall was the alderman at large from 2005-2009 and won Sumrall’s mayoral election in 2017. But on Tuesday, Health fell short to his opponent Joel Lofton.

Mayor-elect Lofton says the race up to the election was good and clean from both parties.

“We all focused on what we can do to make our hometown better,” Lofton said.

With Sumrall being Lofton’s hometown, he’s thankful for the community turning out to help him become the mayor of Sumrall.

Loften shared his goals as the new mayor.

“We’ve got some projects that need to take place that had been underway for some time,” Lofton said. “We need to make sure that our forward progress does not stop.”

Lofton received 220 votes to Sumrall’s 209.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.

Latest News

Heidelberg elects new leadership across the board.
Heidelberg elects new mayor
Ellisville's incumbent mayor won re-election on Tuesday.
Ellisville’s incumbent mayor wins re-election
Incumbent Mayor Roger Herrin wins eighth term as mayor.
Herrin wins eighth term as Purvis mayor
Bay Springs town clerk counting ballots./
Bay Springs elects first new mayor in over 30 years