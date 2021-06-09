Lofton elected new mayor of Sumrall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new mayor will soon be taking over in Sumrall.

Incumbent Mayor Heath Sumrall was the alderman at large from 2005-2009 and won Sumrall’s mayoral election in 2017. But on Tuesday, Health fell short to his opponent Joel Lofton.

Mayor-elect Lofton says the race up to the election was good and clean from both parties.

“We all focused on what we can do to make our hometown better,” Lofton said.

With Sumrall being Lofton’s hometown, he’s thankful for the community turning out to help him become the mayor of Sumrall.

Loften shared his goals as the new mayor.

“We’ve got some projects that need to take place that had been underway for some time,” Lofton said. “We need to make sure that our forward progress does not stop.”

Lofton received 220 votes to Sumrall’s 209.

