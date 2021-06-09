Live story time, summer reading start at library of Hattiesburg, Petal & Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This summer, live story time is back in person at the Public Library of Hattiesburg, Petal & Forrest County.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Hattiesburg branch building, youth services librarian Deborah White hosts story time at the library.

“We read books, we sing songs, we do rhymes and then there’s the take and go craft after,” White said.

Each week’s story time session has a different theme and craft related to the overall summer theme “Tails and Tales.” But you need to register if you want to participate. You can register for upcoming dates here.

There is also a children’s summer reading program kids can participate in at home.

“It’s a timed program, so every hour that they read or they’re read to they can come star their name and they get to get prizes at the end of the summer,” White said.

There are about 100 kids signed up for the summer reading program so far.

“Our summer reading program lasts for June and July, so the goal is to help kids maintain their reading progress throughout the summer,” White said. “They just finished school, so we want to kind of maintain their reading levels so they’re ready for school come august.”

White said there are plenty of surprises throughout the summer to look forward to once kids are signed up.

“Next month, we’re doing a stuffed animal sleepover,” White said. “So kids can leave one of their favorite stuffed animals with us, and we will take photos of the stuffed animal exploring the library overnight and they can come pick it up the next day and we’ll have photos for them.”

Masks are not required in the main library, but since children are not eligible for vaccinations, the library is requiring masks for participants ages 2 and up during the live story time sessions.

There is also an adult summer reading program where readers can log hours and win bi-weekly prizes.

