Johnny Magee wins 3rd term as Laurel mayor

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Johnny Magee won his third term as mayor of Laurel after defeating Independent candidates Miranda Beard, Kim Page and Anthony Hudson in Tuesday’s municipal general election.

Magee finished the night with 51% of the vote, while Beard had 37%, Page had 9% and Hudson had 3%.

Magee was first elected to lead the city in 2013. During his administration, the City Beautiful has experienced consistent growth, especially on the tourism front.

“Our population has grown. Our assessed value on properties in the City of Laurel has grown. Our sales tax has grown. Our tourism tax has grown. Our ad valorem tax has grown. The size of the city has grown,” Magee said in a previous interview with WDAM.

Magee said continuing projects to fix the city’s aging roadways and water, sewage and drainage systems will be one of his top priorities over the next four years. He said improving existing housing is also a priority.

Races for two seats on the Laurel City Council were also settled Tuesday night.

In Ward 1, incumbent Jason Capers retained his seat after beating challenger Ernest Hollingsworth.

Shirley Keys-Jordan will be a new face on the council representing Ward 7. Keys-Jordan defeated incumbent Anthony Page in the Democratic primary, and then defeated Independent candidates Narsett Wilkins and Andrew Robinson in Tuesday’s general election.

New councilman Kevin Kelly ran unopposed in Ward 2 and newcomer Andrea Ellis ran unopposed in Ward 5.

City council incumbents Tony Thaxton (Ward 3), George Carmichael (Ward 4) and Grace Amos (Ward 6) ran unopposed and will return to their council seats for another four years.

