Herrin wins eighth term as Purvis mayor

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In Purvis, incumbent Mayor Roger Herrin will keep his title after defeating Jeremy Reid on Tuesday.

It will be Herrin’s eighth term in Purvis, with his first beginning in 1994. Herrin said this is his first race to have an opponent run against him.

Herrin shared what is next for the city of Purvis.

“We’ve secured money to build a new City Hall,” Herrin said. “It’s not going to cost us a penny. We’re getting a large check from the state of Mississippi. We are putting in a grant to redo the sewer lagoons.”

Herrin beat opponent Reid by a vote count of 171 to 72.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.