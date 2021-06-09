Heidelberg elects new mayor

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg elected a new mayor on Tuesday.

David Taylor II won with 50% of the vote in a four-person mayoral race.

Taylor says he’s ready to get to work with all of the new aldermen.

“Hopefully, build up a process of building up our town,” Taylor said. “It’s time for progress, and I believe in it and I believe in what we can do if we all work collectively.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.