Heidelberg elects new mayor

Heidelberg elects new leadership across the board.
Heidelberg elects new leadership across the board.(mia monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg elected a new mayor on Tuesday.

David Taylor II won with 50% of the vote in a four-person mayoral race.

Taylor says he’s ready to get to work with all of the new aldermen.

“Hopefully, build up a process of building up our town,” Taylor said. “It’s time for progress, and I believe in it and I believe in what we can do if we all work collectively.”

