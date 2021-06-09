Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Ellisville’s incumbent mayor wins re-election

Ellisville's incumbent mayor won re-election on Tuesday.
Ellisville's incumbent mayor won re-election on Tuesday.(Source: WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Lynn Buckhaults retained his seat as mayor of Ellisville after receiving 60% of the votes on Tuesday.

Buckhaults received a total of 335 votes. His opponent, independent candidate Jalen Lindsey, who walked away with 222 votes.

“I thank God, my family, my friends who supported me, the voters who supported me,” " Buckhaults said. “I appreciate people getting out and voting. I am looking forward to four more years of leading Ellisville, and I think we have a lot left to do.”

Buckhaults mentioned a need to work on roads and infrastructure in Ellisville.

He, along with all other opposed incumbents, were all voted for another term.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.

Latest News

Heidelberg elects new leadership across the board.
Heidelberg elects new mayor
Joel Lofton defeated the incumbent on Tuesday.
Lofton elected new mayor of Sumrall
Incumbent Mayor Roger Herrin wins eighth term as mayor.
Herrin wins eighth term as Purvis mayor
Bay Springs town clerk counting ballots./
Bay Springs elects first new mayor in over 30 years