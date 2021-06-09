Ellisville’s incumbent mayor wins re-election

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Lynn Buckhaults retained his seat as mayor of Ellisville after receiving 60% of the votes on Tuesday.

Buckhaults received a total of 335 votes. His opponent, independent candidate Jalen Lindsey, who walked away with 222 votes.

“I thank God, my family, my friends who supported me, the voters who supported me,” " Buckhaults said. “I appreciate people getting out and voting. I am looking forward to four more years of leading Ellisville, and I think we have a lot left to do.”

Buckhaults mentioned a need to work on roads and infrastructure in Ellisville.

He, along with all other opposed incumbents, were all voted for another term.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.