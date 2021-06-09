Win Stuff
Cause of Laurel house fire under investigation

The fire happened on Arco Lane around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The cause of a Tuesday night house fire in Laurel is currently under investigation.

According to Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, the fire happened on Arco Lane around 9 p.m.

Brown said when firefighters got to the scene, they found the front and side of the home on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within an hour.

No injuries were reported by anyone who lived at the home or firefighters on the scene.

