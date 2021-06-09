Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Brazen carjackers’ three-man operation caught on camera in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are looking for at least three people involved in stealing a man’s car at a gas station in New Orleans.

New Orleans Police Department shared surveillance video of the crime, which happened in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say the victim left his Honda Accord running while he was pumping gas.

An older model tan-colored Lexus pulls up and two men get out. One man distracts the victim while the other jumps into the passenger seat and steals his car.

The Lexus pulls around and the first man gets back in before the two vehicles drive off.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday.
Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Pastor Jason Capers retained his seat as Ward 1 councilman as Shirley Jordan won the seat in...
Capers, Jordan win Laurel City Council races
Voters in New Augusta and Beaumont chose new leaders for their respective towns on Tuesday.
Two new mayors elected in Perry County
Mayor-elect of Bay Springs speaks about his plans for the future of the town.
Bay Springs mayor-elect speaks after Tuesday win over incumbent
Mississippi Music, Inc. and T Bones Records and Cafe are teaming up to host an event which...
Young Pine Belt musicians to perform live in Teen Music Showcase
Mississippi Music is hosting a Teen Music Showcase at T Bones Records and Cafe Friday, from 4-6...
Young Pine Belt musicians to perform live in Teen Music Showcase