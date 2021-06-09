Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city

In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine.(Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed from quite the power trip when it became stuck on a utility pole.

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a utility company based in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, was notified Monday morning that a bear was tangled in power pole wires on the outskirts of town.

***Bear Rescue!*** SSVEC members in the area of Fort Grant Rd. and Old Stewart Rd. in the City of Willcox experienced a...

Posted by SSVEC on Monday, June 7, 2021

Werner Neubauer, a company lineman, said they immediately disabled the power so the animal would not get electrocuted. Neubauer then went up in a bucket lift and used an 8-foot (2-meter) fiberglass stick to try to nudge the bear to go down. He even tried talking to it.

“I think I told him I was gonna help him get down the pole,” Neubauer said. “I know he couldn’t understand me. But it did get his attention.”

After grabbing and biting the stick at times, the bear eventually climbed down and ran off into the desert.

According to Neubauer, there were no injuries, and the power outage, which affected residential customers, only lasted about 15 minutes.

When told the reason for the outage, he said several customers were understanding.

This is the second time in a month that a bear has been spotted in a southern Arizona city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DECISION 2021: Get election results here
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Toby Barker delivering a victory speech Tuesday night.
Barker overwhelmingly wins re-election as Hattiesburg mayor
The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday.
Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg

Latest News

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
McAuliffe looks ahead to November election against Youngkin
The Election Committee of Lumberton announced the results in Tuesday’s municipal election...
Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers wins re-election
Summer reading for all ages kicks off at the library.
Live story time, summer reading start at library of Hattiesburg, Petal & Forrest County