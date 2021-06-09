Bay Springs elects first new mayor in over 30 years

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s the end of an era for Bay Springs.

Donald Brown was elected the new mayor of the town on Tuesday, defeating longtime incumbent J.E. Smith, who has been in office for more than 30 years.

Brown says he has big plans in store for the future of the town.

“I feel great. It’s been a great accomplishment to beat a 33-year incumbent,” Brown said. “We had a pretty good margin on the turnout too. I got a lot of big things I’d like to see done in the city, and hopefully, with myself and the board, we can make it happen.”

Brown also says he looks forward to working with his Board of Alderman.

