Another warm and humid day with afternoon thunderstorms

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be humid and warm with some peeks of sunshine and afternoon scattered thunderstorms. Highs will top out into the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Expect a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll dry out and crank up the heat for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be sunny as highs top out into the low 90s. Heat Indices will make it feel like the low 100s with the high humidity.

A few showers will be possible for Sunday and Monday with highs remaining into the low 90s.

Next Week will hot with highs in the low 90s with Heat Indices making it feel more like the low 100s.

