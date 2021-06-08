William Carey University hosts annual Baptist colleges meeting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is hosting the International Association of Baptist Colleges and Universities annual meeting.

The meeting kicked off Saturday evening and will wrap up on Tuesday.

The association is composed of 46 different Baptist colleges or universities across the country, including three colleges in the Magnolia State, Blue Mountain College, Mississippi College and William Carey.

The annual meeting allows for representatives from schools to collaborate and discuss how certain things are handled at their own schools and brings like-minded individuals together.

“Every institution has its own strengths and weaknesses,” stated William Carey president Tommy King. “By meeting together for discussions, we are able to see strengths of other institutions which challenges us to become stronger ourselves.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.