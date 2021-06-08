WATCH: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has released body camera footage regarding the arrest of a teenager.

This case has sparked many questions on social media about his injuries. Police Chief Tommy Cox said the 17-year-old received injuries to his face after being tased by Laurel officers, which caused him to fall to the ground.

“They never touched him but to help him, you know. They tased him. We wish he hadn’t been injured, but it was obvious that his injuries were from the taser and from falling on the concrete,” Cox said.

Cox said the body cam footage is from the Laurel police officer who deployed his Taser Sunday night.

Cox said the encounter started when officers stopped a vehicle on Chantilly Street after a gunshot was reported in a nearby neighborhood.

Cox said the vehicle matched the description from the shots fired report. While officers were interviewing four subjects, Cox said one of them dropped a gun to the ground and took off running.

“Now, at this point, you don’t know if there’s another weapon, what his intentions are, but you know shots have been fired,” Cox said.

According to the chief, officers gave chase, and video show they ended up tasing the suspect behind a gas station.

The person tased has been identified as Jermaine Nix Jr. Cox said Nix was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident.

Many photos of Nix and his injuries have circulated on social media pages, with many questioning if officers acted inappropriately.

“If an officer had acted improperly or out of policy, they would be handled, but in this particular situation, they didn’t, and there were accusations made that were blatantly untrue,” Cox said.

Cox met with Nix’s family on Tuesday. Cox said they reviewed the unedited body camera footage and the chief tells WDAM the family is satisfied that there was no police brutality.

“They were very gracious. They viewed the video, and they also agreed, they said I could say this, they agreed that that was the only force used, and the officers did the best they could and made sure the young man had medical attention,” Cox said.

WDAM has reached out to the family involved for an interview.

