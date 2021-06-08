Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government has filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that Congress has the authority to withhold Supplemental Security Income benefits from U.S. citizens depending on where they live even as President Joe Biden promises to extend those benefits to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Justice Department filed its brief late Monday urging the Supreme Court to reverse last year’s appeals court ruling that said anyone from Puerto Rico can apply for the supplemental benefits.

The benefits are meant to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially.

More than 40% of Puerto Rico’ 3.3 million people live in poverty, a rate higher than any U.S. state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the...
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
Both say they overcame the disease because they had people who supported and cared for them.
Pine Belt cancer survivors share stories to inspire others
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls