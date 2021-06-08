Win Stuff
Sailors from across the country on the Coast to compete in sailboat championship

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sailors from across the country are visiting the Gulf Coast this week, competing in a continental championship that could earn them a spot at the world title.

The Ocean Springs Yacht Club is hosting the Hobie 16 North American Championship. The competition usually brings sailors from around the U.S. and Canada to the Gulf Coast for the annual event. However, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic and with restrictions still in place for many, some sailors weren’t able to make it.

For those who are competing over the next four days, some are visiting for the first time while others say they have missed being in South Mississippi.

“Until you travel away from here, you don’t know how special you guys have it. It’s a really neat place,” said competitive sailor Dafna Brown, who is visiting from Los Altos, Cali.

Monday marked the first official day of racing, with five races held in good sailing conditions. Mark and Grace Modderman took the lead in that race, followed by John and Dylan Tomko and Jason Sanchez in second place, and Heather Matthews taking third.

The races will continue each day through Friday, with the teams competing to win a spot in the world championship, which is happening next year in Spain.

To follow the race and view the results, visit the Hobie 16′s website.

