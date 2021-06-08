NAACP provided free rides to the polls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents who were needing transportation to the polls on Tuesday got a little help from the NAACP.

The organization was offering free rides to help people living in the area who otherwise may not have a way of getting to the polls to cast a vote for the candidate of their choice.

Joseph Wesley, who works with the NAACP, said he understands just how important it is to help in this way.

“It’s important because our senior citizens might not have transportation and also, if they are handicapped in any way, using public transportation will present a problem too,” Wesley said. “If they call us, we’ll go to that door and pick them up and carry them to the polls, and they can cast their vote and we’ll carry them back to their residence, free of charge.”

Wesley went on to say that the NAACP provides many services to residents living in Hattiesburg and they are always finding ways of serving the community.

