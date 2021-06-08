MSDH: Less than 60 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday less than 60 new COVID-19 cases across the state.

MSDH reported 57 additional cases and 10 new deaths Tuesday.

Two deaths occurred between Feb. 17 -June 7. Another eight deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 17-June 2, including one in each of Covington and Jones counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 318,578 and 7,343, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,040 COVID-19 cases and 698 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,659 cases, 82 deaths



Forrest: 7,798 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,217 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,440 cases, 167 deaths



Lamar: 6,305 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,643 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting 309,178 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,915,833 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 918,204 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,822,970 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

