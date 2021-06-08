Jones County residents voice flooding concerns to Board of Supervisors

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend’s rainfall caused some issues for one area of the Pine Belt, and citizens are raising their voices in an effort to resolve them.

During the 24-hour period between midnight Saturday and midnight Sunday, Jones County received 5 inches of rain, according to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. This is problematic for residents in parts of the county.

“If you look at them pictures, you can’t even mow on the right side of Meador Road,” said Charles Cruise, a Jones County resident. “It just backs up and the water floods over Calhoun Circle Road.”

Residents say the areas struggling with flooding issues include parts of Meador Road and parts of Calhoun Circle Drive.

“There’s a big ditch… and it floods right up under her house. And it’s grown up… And her kids had to take their shoes off to get to their house one day,” Cruise said.

“The ditch that he’s talking about is grown up with trees,” said Jones County Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes.

Because of the amount of rain received over the weekend, we’re told equipment cannot get to the problem area. However, according to Dykes, this has been an issue for years.

“Some action was taken on it several years ago but actually it was taking clearing debris out of the ditch and all. It has grown back up,” Dykes said.

Dykes says he hopes the area will dry up in the coming months and allow the process to move forward.

“We’re in the process of trying to get some funds from the federal government and the state to clean that ditch out where the water will flow better and when we do get a rain that big, it can go on instead of backing up,” Dykes said.

