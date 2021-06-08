Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail

Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to...
Man wanted in Jackson murder escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted in connection with a Jackson murder that took place at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments last week also snuck out of a Mississippi jail in 2017, confirmed Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.

Jocquize Williams, 22, who is the suspect in the death of Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr., was one of four inmates at the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility who snuck out of the jail, burglarized a business, then snuck back into jail.

It happened in September of 2017.

Levontaye Ellington, Travis Baker, Maurice Robertson and Jacquiez Williams escaped their cell, jumped the fence of the jail and walked less than a mile to a Dollar General.

They then stole cigarettes, cigarette lighters, phones and other items that they thought they could sell. After grabbing the items, the four men snuck back into their cell.

All four inmates were charged with commercial burglary.

Williams is now accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and leaving the scene in a white Dodge Challenger with a woman and her son inside of the vehicle. The woman and child have sense been found safe.

Jocquize Williams is still on the run. If you see Williams or have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Hattiesburg residents who were needing transportation to the polls on Tuesday got a little help...
NAACP provided free rides to the polls
The Laurel Police Department has released body camera footage regarding the arrest of a teenager.
Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NAACP provided free rides to the polls
The group gathered outside of the city’s law enforcement complex on Tuesday.
Group protesting police Tasing incident involving teen in Laurel