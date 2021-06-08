Jackson murder suspect escaped jail in 2017, robbed a Dollar General and then returned to jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted in connection with a Jackson murder that took place at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments last week also snuck out of a Mississippi jail in 2017, confirmed Holmes County Sheriff Willie March.

Jocquize Williams, 22, who is the suspect in the death of Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr., was one of four inmates at the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility who snuck out of the jail, burglarized a business, then snuck back into jail.

It happened in September of 2017.

Levontaye Ellington, Travis Baker, Maurice Robertson and Jacquiez Williams escaped their cell, jumped the fence of the jail and walked less than a mile to a Dollar General.

They then stole cigarettes, cigarette lighters, phones and other items that they thought they could sell. After grabbing the items, the four men snuck back into their cell.

All four inmates were charged with commercial burglary.

Williams is now accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and leaving the scene in a white Dodge Challenger with a woman and her son inside of the vehicle. The woman and child have sense been found safe.

Jocquize Williams is still on the run. If you see Williams or have any information on where he could be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

