Franklin County hosts River of Lights

River of Lights
River of Lights(FRANKLIN COUNTY | Franklin County Parks and Recreation)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Franklin County are getting a unique tubing experience this month along the Pigg River.

For the first time, people can stay at Waid Recreation Park past sunset for the inaugural River of Lights event.

The event kicked off this past weekend, allowing families to float under nearly a million twinkling lights.

The parks and rec department says they’re excited so many people are interested in this nighttime float.

“This event was definitely a lot more popular than even we expected. We were hoping people would like it and we would sell out, but we were not expecting to sell out as quickly as we did,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Chapman said.

More than a thousand tickets were sold for the River of Lights event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

