Child of immigrants earns full scholarship

By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The hardships of being a child of two immigrant parents can weigh heavily on a child. But on student pushed through, defying the odds and graduating salutatorian at Stringer Attendance Center.

Salutatorian, student council president, student hall of famer and the child of two immigrant parents. Brittany Bustillos started kindergarten knowing no English.

“You always have that thought like, you’re different than everybody, especially here. I was one of two Hispanics who graduated this year. You just always had that feeling like I’m not like them,” Bustillos said.

She has always had to remind herself it is not about where you come from, it’s about where you’re going. She’ll be attending the University of Mississippi in the fall on a full scholarship. She aspires to become an immigration lawyer.

“I just want to help families so they can stay here, keep families together and just kind of help change something eventually,” Bustillos said.

Her principal, Jay Arrington, says even in high school she was an advocate for minorities.

“One time we had a student here who could not speak a lick of English, and Brittany actually went to the teacher and volunteered to help translate for her just because she wants to help that kid get the help that she needed,” Arrington said.

He’s excited to see her flourish in college.

“Oh, I know she’s going to do well. I know she’s going to do well,” Arrington said.

Bustillos will start at Ole Miss in the fall as a double major in international studies and public policy leadership.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

