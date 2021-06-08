Another steamy day expected in the Pine Belt Tuesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ We’re starting off (Tuesday) morning with cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be humid and warm with some peeks of sunshine and afternoon hit-or-miss thunderstorms.

Highs will top out into the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Expect scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will go down on Thursday before we dry out for Friday and Saturday.

That will allow us to top out into the low 90s for Friday and Saturday afternoon.

