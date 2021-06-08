Alabama deputy dies in rescue attempt on Gulf Coast
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT
GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff’s deputy who specialized in patrolling Gulf Coast beaches has died after a water rescue.
Watch full press briefing below:
News outlets report that two Baldwin County deputies were working on Fort Morgan Peninsula west of Gulf Shores on Sunday when several swimmers got into trouble in the water.
A deputy identified by the state attorney general’s office as 57-year-old Bill Smith died during the rescue attempt, although it was unclear what happened.
The swimmers and the other deputy survived.
