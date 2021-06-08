Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Airlines ready to go on hiring binge

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airlines apparently need some help in the friendly skies.

Southwest, American, United and Delta say they are currently hiring or plan to do so before the end of the year.

This comes after they were forced to cut staff during the pandemic.

The nation’s 11 publicly traded airlines reported they reduced jobs by 18% last year.

While overall air traffic is still on the rise – leisure traffic is already approaching pre-COVID levels – business travel is still a fraction of what it was.

The same goes for international travel.

The airlines haven’t said how many workers they plan to hire back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Sister demands justice after Ocean Springs man killed buying an ATV in Holmes Co.
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The national human trafficking help line is 888-373-7888
Human trafficking operation helps five victims, leads to arrest in Hattiesburg

Latest News

The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
VIDEO: Laurel PD releases body cam video from Tasing incident
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
Crime Stoppers adds to rewards offered for information on Walmart fire suspects
The Laurer Police Department has released body camera footage to WDAM of an arrest of a teenager.
VIDEO: Laurel police release body camera footage of tasing incident
What Terry McAuliffe faces if elected
Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill came to zero in 2018.
ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax